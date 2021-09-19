  1. Politics
Sep 19, 2021, 3:20 PM

Islamic Jihad:

Iran only country standing against American-Zionist projects

TEHRAN, Sep. 19 (MNA) – Warning about the normalization of ties of Arab states with the Zionist regime, a senior member of Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement in Palestine said that Iran is the only country that stood against Zionist-American projects.

Ahmad Al-Modlal, a senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement emphasized that the Resistance Movement warns about the hasty move of some Arab leaders to normalize ties with the Zionist regime, Palestine “Al-Youm” reported.

The agreement to normalize relations with the Zionist regime is morally wrong and its main purpose is to deflect the public attention from the Palestinian issue, he stressed.

Those countries that have normalized their relations with the Zionist regime will give it more legitimacy to commit its crimes against Palestinians, he said, adding that normalization of relations is like giving the green light to the Zionist regime to continue the siege on Palestinians.

Al-Modlal added that the Arab rulers have a miscalculation that they will make the United States happy with their rule by normalizing their relations with the Zionist regime but they are completely wrong.

He reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran is the only country that stood against the American-Zionist projects in the region and world.

