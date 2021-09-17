Tehran, Yerevan always established constructive relations

He made the remarks in his meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Tajik capital Dushanbe on Fri.

During the meeting, President Raeisi emphasized the need for increasing and boosting level of current economic ties between Iran and Armenia.

Setting up specialized Working Groups in economic issues in the fields of exchange of energy, transportation, joint production projects and financial exchanges can be considered as a turning point in promoting level of interactions between the two countries, President Raeisi added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the high potential and capacity of Iran’s private sector activists for meeting demands of Armenia in terms of goods and services and called on responsible officials to take effective steps for removing barriers facing ahead.

Expansion and development of relations with neighboring states is of the main policy followed up strictly in the current administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran, President Raeisi added.

Armenian prime minister, for his part, commended the constructive role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region and said that influential role of Iran in the region has always produced ‘positive results’, so that Armenia welcomes Iran’s initiatives for settling regional issues.

The 21st edition of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) kicked off in Tajik capital Dushanbe on Fri. in the presence of presidents of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Pakistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

