Iran Foreign Ministry to pursue Martyr Soleimani's case

Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Iran’s Foreign Minister, hosted a meeting of the Special Committee for Legal and International pursuit on the Martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani at the Ministry of Foreign Affair. Held on Tuesday, the meeting was attended by military and state officials.

The representative of the honorable family of Martyr Soleimani and the managers and representatives of the relevant judicial, political, security, legal, and military officials attended in this meeting. The participants expressed their views and opinions regarding the pursuit of this case and presented a report on the performance of their relevant department on the latest developments in the subject and the various dimensions and effects of the issue.

Pursuing this case and bringing state terrorists to justice is one of the definitive policies, Amir-Abdollahian said, emphasizing the need to advance the ongoing measures; keeping alive the memory of General Soleimani, the national and international icon of fighting against terrorism, as well as the role of US officials and government in committing the unforgivable crime of assassinating General Soleimani.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will resolutely fulfill its inherent duty in pursuing this issue legally, politically and internationally,” he stressed.

ZM/IRN84471439