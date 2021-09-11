  1. Politics
Sep 11, 2021, 12:30 PM

Al-Kadhimi to discuss important issues during Iran visit

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – A government source in Iraq said that the Iraqi prime minister will address a number of important issues during his visit to Tehran on Sunday.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi is scheduled to pay a one-day visit to Iran on Sunday for the second time in his term as prime minister and to meet with Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

An unnamed Iraqi government official told AFP that Mustafa al-Kadhimi is scheduled to discuss the issues related to energy imports from Iran, security and counterterrorism, and Iran-Saudi relations.

According to him, the tense relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia and Iraq's efforts to mediate will be discussed during the meeting, and Iraq has previously mediated several meetings between officials of the two countries.

The Iraqi official also said that the issue of issuing visas for Iranian pilgrims to visit the holy shrines in Najaf and Karbala will also be discussed during the meeting.

This is the first official visit of a foreign official to Tehran after the election of Ebrahim Raeisi as President of Iran.

The Iraqi prime minister had previously announced that he would travel to Tehran after the new Iranian government took office.

