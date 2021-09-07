'Song Sparrow' wins best award at Italian festival

Iranian short animation 'Song Sparrow' directed by Farzaneh Omidvarnia won an award for the best animation at the Italian Andaras Film Festival.

'Song Sparrow' tells the story of a group of refugees who tries to reach themselves to a safe country in search of a better life. They pay a smuggler to convey them across the borders in a fridge truck. However, the freezing temperature of the truck turns their hopes for a better future into a fierce struggle for survival.

‘Song Sparrow’ uses puppet animation to tell this tense tale based on an actual event that happened in Austria in 2015.

The people in the animation represent different ages, races, colors, and cultural backgrounds, all of them willing to put their lives on the line in search of a dream, while in reality having little choice.

