Iran FM offers condolences on senior Lebanese cleric's demise

The top Iranian diplomat said in his message of condolence on Sunday that Ayatollah Sheikh Abdol-Amir Qabalan was a prominent figure in the Islamic world who raised his voice to defend the Resistance in Lebanon and Palestine against the aggression and occupation of the usurping Zionist regime.

Hossein Amir-Abodllahian also said Sheikh Qabalan followed in the footsteps of Imam Musa Sadr in helping the deprived and oppressed people while striving for moderation, coexistence among the followers of different religions in line with the goal of achieving unity and solidarity among the Lebanese people, as well as in the Islamic world.

At the end of his message, the Iranian foreign minister offered his condolences to Imam Zaman (AS), Marja, seminaries, the Supreme Islamic Shia Council of Lebanon, the noble people and the government of Lebanon, especially his family and descendants.

Sheikh Qabalan passed away on Saturday night in Lebanon at the age of 85 after a long struggle with illness. He led the Supreme Islamic Shia Council of Lebanon after the founder of the Supreme Islamic Shia Council of Lebanon Imam Musa al-Sadr was kidnapped on August 31, 1978.

KI/FM spokesman channel