Iran FM condoles demise of Ayatollah Muhammad-Saeed al-Hakim

In a message on Saturday, Amir-Abdollahian Amir-Abdollahian condoled the demise of Ayatollah Sayyid Muhammad-Saeed al-Hakim to the Islamic and Shi'a world, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Islamic scholars, seminaries, especially the seminary of Najaf, the followers of that great jurist and his honorable family, as well as the government and the people of Iraq.

Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Mohammed Saeed al-Hakeem, one of Iraq’s top Shia leaders, has died aged 85 in the southern holy city of Najaf.

ZZ/FNA14000613000095