Hurricane ‘Ida’ gains strength, residents urged to flee

As "Hurricane Ida" approaches the coast of Louisiana, Mayor of New Orleans LaToya Cantrell asked residents of this area to leave the neighborhoods that cannot resist the hurricane and evacuate it, BBC reported.

"Now is the time to flee," New Orleans Mayor told in a news conference for those living in high-risk areas, the report added.

US National Hurricane Center (NHC) says Hurricane “Ida” will reach its possible peak on Sunday.

Hurricane “Ida” is currently causing heavy rain and strong winds in western Cuba.

Hurricane “Ida” has moved away from Cuba and was on its way toward the southeastern Gulf of Mexico with sustained wind speeds reaching 85 miles per hour.

“Ida” is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it approaches the northern Gulf Coast on Sunday.

