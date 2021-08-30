Hurricane Ida causes blackout in US New Orleans, one dead

Hurricane ‘Ida’, which has been raging in the US State of Louisiana since last night, dragged New Orleans city to complete blackout.

Currently, 764,000 people across US State of Louisiana face power outages, including all 384,000 residents in New Orleans.

One person has so far been confirmed dead as a result of Hurricane ‘Ida’, while the intensity of the hurricane has dropped from level four to level one.

It should be noted that southeastern Louisiana is more affected by the hurricane than any other place in the state.

