Demonstrations in Paris against Coronavirus health pass

President Emmanuel Macron announced new COVID-19 containment measures on 12 July, including sanitary passes indicating if a person has been vaccinated or has a negative coronavirus test.

According to Sputnik news agency, several groups of demonstrators, including Yellow Vests, gathered on Saturday for a new round of protests against the COVID-19 health pass.

Opponents of the health passes in cafes, restaurants, and shopping centres have taken to the Parisian streets for the seventh consecutive weekend.

Health passes have been required since 21 July for museums, theatres, movies, festivals, amusement parks, and all public events attended by more than fifty people.

KI/PR