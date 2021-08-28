  1. Politics
Aug 28, 2021, 11:00 PM

Demonstrations in Paris against Coronavirus health pass

Demonstrations in Paris against Coronavirus health pass

TEHRAN, Aug. 28 (MNA) – Several groups of demonstrators, including Yellow Vests, have gathered on Saturday for a new round of protests against the COVID-19 health pass in Paris.

President Emmanuel Macron announced new COVID-19 containment measures on 12 July, including sanitary passes indicating if a person has been vaccinated or has a negative coronavirus test.

According to Sputnik news agency, several groups of demonstrators, including Yellow Vests, gathered on Saturday for a new round of protests against the COVID-19 health pass.

Opponents of the health passes in cafes, restaurants, and shopping centres have taken to the Parisian streets for the seventh consecutive weekend.

Health passes have been required since 21 July for museums, theatres, movies, festivals, amusement parks, and all public events attended by more than fifty people.

KI/PR

News Code 177915
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177915/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News