Mistreatment of Iranian citizens in Georgia unacceptable

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the inappropriate and discriminatory behavior by the Georgian border guards towards Iranian citizens living in the Euroasian country was totally unacceptable and said that the Foreign Ministry is following up on the issue.

"The issue is being seriously pursued by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tbilisi and also in Tehran with the Embassy of that respective country," Khatibzadeh said on Wednesday.

The spokesman added, "It is natural that such actions are not acceptable at all and the Georgian authorities are expected to resolve these issues as soon as possible."

There have been reports recently suggesting that the Georgian border guards prevented Iranians living in Georgia from entering the country, and even the Iranians with valid documents and vaccination documents were prevented from entering the Euroasian country.

KI/14000631000808