TEHRAN, Aug. 20 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei attended the mourning ceremony of Sham-e-Ghariban (Night of the Forsaken) at Husseiniyah of Imam Khomeini (RA) in Tehran on Thu.

The mourning ceremony of Sham-e-Ghariban (the Night of the Forsaken) refers to the evening and night of Ashura which is a traditional ceremony called as “Companions of Sorrow”.