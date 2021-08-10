Maintaining Persian Gulf security, Iran’s principled policy

Referring to the malicious efforts of Zionist regime to accuse Iran and create tension in the region and also support of some Western countries in this negative process, Iranian Embassy to Pakistan emphasized that safeguarding peace and stability in the Persian Gulf region and Sea of Oman is the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Regarding the news related to the outbreak of successive security incidents for ships in the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman, the Embassy stressed the need for the media to be vigilant against any false and biased atmosphere created for specific political purposes in the press.

Successive reports released on incidents happened for ships in the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman are highly suspicious and the Embassy urges the media to be vigilant against any false news created for specific political purposes in the media, the statement added.

Needless to say, the occupying Zionist regime, given its long-standing hostility towards Islamic Republic of Iran, is seeking a conspiracy to accuse Iran and create tension in the region at the threshold of sound and healthy transition of power of Iranian government and it is a matter of regret to say that some Western governments have also supported this negative and biased trend.

The Zionist regime has always been trying to seriously disrupt the constructive process of Iran's negotiations with other countries within the framework of JCPOA. The recent desperate efforts of this regime in this regard can also be studied thoroughly and carefully.

MA/IRN84432585