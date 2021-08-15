  1. Politics
Aug 15, 2021, 9:17 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 15

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 15

TEHRAN, Aug. 15 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sunday, August 15.

Arman-e Melli:

Kabul on verge of collapse

President: Import of 30 mn doses of vaccine finalized

Ebtekar:

Raeisi says would import 30 mn doses of vaccine

Etema'ad:

30 mn doses of vaccine to be imported

Etela'at:

First subspecialty pediatric nuclear medicine center inaugurated

Kabul on verge of collapse

Javan:

Kabul under siege of Taliban, Ghani on verge of resignation

Kayhan:

UNICEF: 11.3 mn Yemeni children in need of humanitarian assistance

President announces importing of 30 mn doses of vaccines to country

RHM/

News Code 177352
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177352/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News