Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 15

Arman-e Melli:

Kabul on verge of collapse

President: Import of 30 mn doses of vaccine finalized

Ebtekar:

Etema'ad:

Etela'at:

First subspecialty pediatric nuclear medicine center inaugurated

Javan:

Kabul under siege of Taliban, Ghani on verge of resignation

Kayhan:

UNICEF: 11.3 mn Yemeni children in need of humanitarian assistance

President announces importing of 30 mn doses of vaccines to country

