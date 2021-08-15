Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 15

Arman-e Melli:
Kabul on verge of collapse
President: Import of 30 mn doses of vaccine finalized
Ebtekar:
Raeisi says would import 30 mn doses of vaccine
Etema'ad:
30 mn doses of vaccine to be imported
Etela'at:
First subspecialty pediatric nuclear medicine center inaugurated
Kabul on verge of collapse
Javan:
Kabul under siege of Taliban, Ghani on verge of resignation
Kayhan:
UNICEF: 11.3 mn Yemeni children in need of humanitarian assistance
President announces importing of 30 mn doses of vaccines to country
RHM/
Your Comment