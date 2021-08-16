Death toll from floods in Turkey rises to 72: Report

Floods caused by heavy rain hit the Black Sea region in the north of the country on Wednesday, leaving 60 people dead in the province of Kastamonu, a Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) statement said.

Eleven others died in the Sinop province along with one more person in the Bartin province. The treatment of eight people continues in hospitals, it said, Anadolu news agency reported.

A total of 341 people in Bartin, 1,480 in Kastamonu, and 560 in Sinop were evacuated to safe areas, added the disaster management agency added.

Earlier on Monday, AFAD had also announced that 47 people were reported missing in Sinop and Kastamonu.

Rescue and relief efforts continue in the flood-hit areas with 8,092 personnel, 1,063 vehicles, 21 helicopters, 81 ambulances, it added.

On Friday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the Bozkurt district in Kastamonu, the worst-hit flood area. Erdogan announced that the places affected had been declared disaster zones.

MA/Anadolu