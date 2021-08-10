  1. Politics
Iran to review Convention on legal status of Caspian Sea

TEHRAN, Aug. 10 (MNA) – Iranian ambassador to Moscow said the country will study the ratification of the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea.

Kazem Jalali made the remarks at the Gorbachev Center for Public Diplomacy on Tues.

"Naturally, the ratification process is underway, currently our government is reviewing the document. After the review, it will be submitted to the parliament for ratification," he said.

The presidents of Russia, Kazakhstan, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan signed the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea at the end of the 5th Caspian summit in Aktau on August 12, 2018.

This agreement will take effect only after ratification by all five signatories.

So far, the convention has been ratified by all countries except Iran.

