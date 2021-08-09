Uzbekistan to host Women’s Asian Cup 2022 qualifiers Group G

The decision was made by the AFC while Bangladesh was first chosen to host the games but the country withdrew due to the Covid-19 situation.

Iran women's soccer team is in group G along with Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Jordan. The matches will be held September 13-25.

Of the total 28 teams competing at the event, split into four groups of four and four groups of three, eight teams will advance to the final show of the competition in India.

Each group winner of the qualifiers will join the 2018 champion Japan, runner-up Australia, third-placed China, and host India, which have earned automatic qualification.

