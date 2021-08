The exports of female camels over 12 years old and non-breeding male camels over 8 years old are allowed by March 2022, Saeed Abbaspour announced in a letter to IRICA.

Accordingly, the industry ministry issues permission for exports of up to 5,000 camels by the announced deadline, under specific conditions.

Exporters are required to receive the permission of the Iranian ministry of agriculture in this regard, as well.

