Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 1

Arman-e Melli:

Ex-diplomat points to probability of Saudis’ presence at Raeisi inauguration

Ebtekar:

Iran economy awaiting positive news

Etemad:

Leader pardons, commutes sentences of 2,825 convicts

Ettela’at:

14 African states agree to expel Zionist regime from African Union

Iran:

Delta Variant of COVID-19 lay siege to 29 Iranian provinces

Javan:

Hospital beds full of COVID-19 patients again

Jomhuri Eslami:

Taliban, Afghan Army engage in conflict in Herat as Pakistani forces seen among terrorists

53 people killed, wounded in ISIL attack on a mourning ceremony in Iraq

Iraqi resistance: Confronting Americans can start any moment

Kayhan:

Yemeni forces hit heavy blow to Saudi coalition in 2nd stage of ‘Nasr ol-Mobin’ operation

New details reveal Israeli tanker hit by suicide drone

