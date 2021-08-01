Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 1

Arman-e Melli:
Ex-diplomat points to probability of Saudis’ presence at Raeisi inauguration
Ebtekar:
Iran economy awaiting positive news
Etemad:
Leader pardons, commutes sentences of 2,825 convicts
Ettela’at:
14 African states agree to expel Zionist regime from African Union
Iran:
Delta Variant of COVID-19 lay siege to 29 Iranian provinces
Javan:
Hospital beds full of COVID-19 patients again
Jomhuri Eslami:
Taliban, Afghan Army engage in conflict in Herat as Pakistani forces seen among terrorists
53 people killed, wounded in ISIL attack on a mourning ceremony in Iraq
Iraqi resistance: Confronting Americans can start any moment
Kayhan:
Yemeni forces hit heavy blow to Saudi coalition in 2nd stage of ‘Nasr ol-Mobin’ operation
New details reveal Israeli tanker hit by suicide drone
