He made the remarks on the sidelines of the inauguration of a Growth and Innovation Center and unveiling of several knowledge-based products in Mazandaran province.

Announcing that innovation centers are being developed rapidly across the country, Sattari said that there are currently more than 100 active innovation centers in Iran.

As he added, the economic growth of Iranian knowledge-based companies exceeded two trillion rials (above $8.3 million), last year.

