Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 7

Ebtekar:
Today’s Taliban more dangerous than before?
200-page indictment issued against 10 defendants over Ukrainian plane case
Rouhani apologizes people for recent black-outs
Etemad:
Lebanon on verge of economic collapse, warns PM
Afghan women take weapon to support security forces against Taliban
Raeisi stresses Iran’s continued support for Syria
Iran:
Shadow of Delta Variant over Sistan and Baluchestan
Jomhuri Eslami:
Russian airplane crashes with 28 people on board
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
German FM says assured of JCPOA revival
Shargh:
Raeisi Admin. will abide by agreement: Khatbizadeh
Kayhan:
Military section of US Iraq embassy hit by 4 suicide drones
Sabotage against IAEA facility caused only slight damage to the roof: Rabiei
400 shootings in 3 days leave 150 dead in US
MAH
Your Comment