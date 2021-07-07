  1. Politics
Jul 7, 2021, 9:16 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 7

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 7

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Wednesday, July 7.

Ebtekar:

Today’s Taliban more dangerous than before?

200-page indictment issued against 10 defendants over Ukrainian plane case

Rouhani apologizes people for recent black-outs

Etemad:

Lebanon on verge of economic collapse, warns PM

Afghan women take weapon to support security forces against Taliban

Raeisi stresses Iran’s continued support for Syria

Iran:

Shadow of Delta Variant over Sistan and Baluchestan

Jomhuri Eslami:

Russian airplane crashes with 28 people on board

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

German FM says assured of JCPOA revival

Shargh: 

Raeisi Admin. will abide by agreement: Khatbizadeh

Kayhan:

Military section of US Iraq embassy hit by 4 suicide drones

Sabotage against IAEA facility caused only slight damage to the roof: Rabiei

400 shootings in 3 days leave 150 dead in US

MAH

News Code 175806
Mohammad Ali Haqshenas
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175806/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News