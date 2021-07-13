China strongly opposes US interference in Hong Kong's affairs

In response to a report that Washington will warn US companies of risks of operating in Hong Kong, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Hong Kong's basic law and relevant laws clearly protect the interests of foreign investors.

As Reuters reported, the US government will this week warn companies of increasing risks of operating in Hong Kong and also update a previously issued warning on Xinjiang.

China says more than a year after the National Security Law for Hong Kong came into force, the city has emerged from the shadows of social unrest to embrace long-term peace and prosperity.

Such good news would normally be welcomed unless of course, you're the West, China believes.

