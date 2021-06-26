US most hated govt., number one enemy of human rights

The US government is the main violator of human rights who are claiming to defend human rights, the Deputy Chairman of Iran's Islamic Development Coordination Council said while speaking at a press conference on the occasion of the American human rights week.

Nusratullah Lotfi said that Western countries, especially the United States, have black records due to violating the rights of their citizens.

Large-scale military invasions, the exploitation of nations, oppressive sanctions, the tragedies of the 1953 Iranian coup d'état, the Black Friday (1978) incident, and the massacre of a number of Tehran's students are only small parts of the crimes of the United States.

The black record of the United States shows that this country is the number one enemy of human rights and the most hated government in the world, Lotfi stressed.

Referring to the attempted assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei on June 27, 1981, Lotfi said, “The Americans have committed countless crimes this year, one of which is the bombing at the headquarters of Islamic Republican Party which resulted in the martyrdom of the judiciary chief and 72 other prominent figures in the country.”

Iran Air Flight 655 which was shot down on 3 July 1988, killing hundreds of Iranians is another crime committed by the United States, he said.

Organized by Iran's Islamic Development Coordination Council, from June 27 to July, symbolic ceremonies will be held across the country to review and disclosure American Human Rights.

