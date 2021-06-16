  1. Politics
Vienna talks to continue after Iranian presidential elections

TEHRAN, Jun. 16 (MNA) – The Russian Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov informed that JCPOA talks in Vienna will continue after the Friday Iranian presidential elections.

In an interview with Interfax, he said it is not possible to reach an agreement on reviving the Iran nuclear deal before the Iranian presidential elections, but talks are ongoing and the election should not have a significant impact on the negotiation process. 

"Today, it is almost certain that it will not be possible to reach an agreement in Vienna until June 18, when the presidential elections will be held in Iran. Negotiations will continue after the presidential elections," he said.

Ulyanov noted that in order to fully revive the JCPOA, it is necessary to agree on the actions and their timing. 

The 2021 presidential election will be held on Friday. 

