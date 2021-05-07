Iran never leaves friends, allies alone: Nasrallah

Speaking on Friday on the occasion of International Quds Day, Hassan Nasrallah said that Iran is currently the most important and powerful member of the Axis of Resistance.

Hezbollah chief added that Iran has overcome the tough times under the US sanctions and threats, adding that “When Trump was talking about war, Imam Khamenei said there would be no war.”

“The betting [and reliance] of some [people] on the US war with Iran is over,” he explained more.

He noted that “The US and Israeli options for Iran to abandon its nuclear program are over.”

“Iran responded to the Natanz explosion [which Israel carried it out], and Iran's biggest response was to increase uranium enrichment,” he said.

Nasrallah added that Iran’s peaceful nuclear program worries the Israeli enemy the most.

Elsewhere, he said that certain Persian Gulf Arab states are growingly concerned about the normalization of Iran’s regional ties.

Saudi Arabia wants ties with Iran as the Crown prince has said, Nasrallah added.

He welcomed the normalization of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia as a positive development, saying "We welcome any international or Arab dialogue with Iran because it can contribute to peace in the region."

Iran does not negotiate to the disadvantage of its allies nor on their behalf, nor does it ignore them, according to Nasrallah, "Forty years of experience have shown us that Iran does not sell out its allies."

He later touched upon the Syrian issue, saying that Syria has overcome the war. He said that now the Syrian government is trying to build its economy.

Nasrallah said that the US presence in the West Asian region is aimed at providing support and cover to Israeli crimes and occupation.

He commended the Yemen people’s perseverance, and their resilience as well as their firm support to the Resistance front.

Nasrallah described the Israel regime as a defeated entity that failed to form a cabinet after 4 consecutive elections.

The Israeli entity is at the brink of civil war due to deep-rooted differences, he added.

The Israelis are concerned about the Palestinian refugees to their homeland and they are also worried about the Gaza Strip, according to Hezbollah chief, adding Israeli army lacks morale and suffers from a long list of crises.

The resistance of the Palestinian people is a critical factor in the fight against the Israeli enemy, according to Nasrallah, adding "The resistance of the Palestinian people gives legitimacy to the Resistance."

KI