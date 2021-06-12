  1. Politics
Jun 12, 2021, 10:43 AM

Putin dismisses claims on Russia's satellite offer to Iran

Putin dismisses claims on Russia's satellite offer to Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed as fake news the claims that Russia was preparing to offer Iran an advanced satellite system that would enable Tehran to track potential military targets in the Middle East.

"It’s just fake news. At the very least, I don’t know anything about this kind of thing, those who are speaking about it probably will maybe know more about it. It’s just nonsense, garbage," Putin said in an interview with NBC TV channel, TASS reported.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday citing current and the former US and Middle Eastern officials that Moscow planned to supply Iran with a Russian-made Kanopus-V satellite. The report claimed this advanced satellite system will enable Iran to survey potential military targets across the Middle East and beyond.

Deputy Spokesperson of the Department of State, Jalina Porter, told a briefing that the US administration was following these media reports.

ZZ/TASS

News Code 174660
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174660/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News