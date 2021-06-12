Putin dismisses claims on Russia's satellite offer to Iran

"It’s just fake news. At the very least, I don’t know anything about this kind of thing, those who are speaking about it probably will maybe know more about it. It’s just nonsense, garbage," Putin said in an interview with NBC TV channel, TASS reported.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday citing current and the former US and Middle Eastern officials that Moscow planned to supply Iran with a Russian-made Kanopus-V satellite. The report claimed this advanced satellite system will enable Iran to survey potential military targets across the Middle East and beyond.

Deputy Spokesperson of the Department of State, Jalina Porter, told a briefing that the US administration was following these media reports.

ZZ/TASS