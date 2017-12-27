Blast injures 10 in St Petersburg

TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) – In St. Petersburg, an unknown explosive device exploded in the Perekrestok store, a source in the emergency services of the region told.

Police, bomb-disposal experts and rescuers have arrived at the scene. An emergency services' source told Sputnik that 10 people have been injured as a result of "an explosion of an unidentified device" in a shop in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, which has prompted the evacuation of at least 50 people.

"An explosion was reported at 18:45 [15:45 GMT], the emergency services arrived at the scene at 19:00 [16:00 GMT]… Four people sought medical treatment," the representative of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

The Russian Investigative Committee launched a criminal investigation after the explosion, while its head, Alexander Bastrykin, has departed for St. Petersburg in order to examine the circumstances of the blast.