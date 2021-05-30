  1. Sports
Iran voices readiness for sports cooperation with Afghanistan

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – President of Iran National Olympic Committee Seyed Reza Salehi Amiri voiced Iran's readiness for sports cooperation with Afghanistan.

"We are interested in having a joint sports cooperation with the friendly and brotherly country of Afghanistan," said Salehi Amiri in the meeting with his Afghan counterpart Hafizullah Wali Rahimi in Tehran on Sunday. 

Iran National Olympic Committee is ready for any sports cooperation with Afghanistan, he added, saying that the two countries can cooperate in active development and continuity of sports relations, the exchange of coaches and training.

"Iranian sports institutions are ready to hold a sports olympiad with the participation of some teams in Iran, and we are even ready to hold it in Kabul, and in this regard, a committee will be formed to hold this event," he noted which was welcomed by his Afghan counterpart. 

Hafizullah Wali Rahimi, for his part, said, "We are very interested in sports cooperation with Iran. Afghanistan's sport has its own problems that we want to solve part of them through cooperation with Iran. This trip is a great achievement for Afghanistan."

