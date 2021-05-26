  1. Iran
May 26, 2021, 8:20 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on May 26

TEHRAN, May 26 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Wednesday, May 26.

Aftab:

Final list of qualified candidates in presidential votes

Ebetekar:

Araghchi: Serious issues remained in talks that need to be resolved

Etela'at:

Military in Mali detains country’s top officials

Army's ‘Separ-e-Aseman 1400’ drill wrapped up

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

‘Separ-e-Aseman 1400’ successfully ends with achieving its predetermined goals

Ansarullah supports efforts for a ceasefire in Yemen

Kayhan:

Araghchi: There are important issues yet to be solved

United States also acknowledges Israel's defeat in battle of Gaza

