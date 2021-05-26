Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on May 26

Aftab:
Final list of qualified candidates in presidential votes
Ebetekar:
Araghchi: Serious issues remained in talks that need to be resolved
Etela'at:
Military in Mali detains country’s top officials
Army's ‘Separ-e-Aseman 1400’ drill wrapped up
Jomhouriy-e Eslami:
‘Separ-e-Aseman 1400’ successfully ends with achieving its predetermined goals
Ansarullah supports efforts for a ceasefire in Yemen
Kayhan:
Araghchi: There are important issues yet to be solved
United States also acknowledges Israel's defeat in battle of Gaza
ZZ/
