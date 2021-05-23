Iranian doctor recieves Florence Nightingale Medal

Naser Emadi Chashmi from the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran received the medal for the country.

Chashmi is a member of MSF teams in Africa and Middle East countries.

He is active in conflict and disaster situations and in the areas of public health and nursing education.

Twenty-five outstanding nurses from 18 countries have been awarded the Florence Nightingale Medal in 2021.

It also recognizes exemplary service or a pioneering spirit in the areas of public health or nursing education.

Since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, nurses have been more than ever working on the front lines, often in difficult conditions. Some have been victims of stigma, born out of the fear of infection; others have fallen victim to the disease itself. On the occasion of International Nurses Day, the Commission for the Florence Nightingale Medal wishes to pay special homage to the exceptional devotion of these nurses.

The recipients were nominated by their respective National Red Cross or Red Crescent Society and selected by a commission comprised of the ICRC, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and the International Council of Nurses.

