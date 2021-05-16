Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on May 16

Ebtekar:

Vaccination of 75-year-old individuals kicks off

Tsunami of registration for presidential election

Rouhani says he has not yet received vaccine

Ettela’at:

Prominent candidates of 13th election determined

Global condemnation of crimes of child-killing Israeli regime

Javan:

Competition of those who created this situation with those seeking change

Jomhuri Eslami:

Zarif cancels Vienna visit in protest of Austria’s support for Zionist regime

Ansarullah asks Saudi Arabia to attack Zionist regime instead of Yemen

Ruthless killing of Palestinians and destruction of hundreds of homes amid silence of intl. bodies

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Economic remarks of candidates

Kayhan:

Ayatollah Raisi: My rival is not other candidates but corruption, inefficiency

Israel horrified by 14k yet-to-be-launched Palestinian resistance missiles

Zarif’s Vienna visit canceled after Austria’s support for Zionist regime

General Ghaani stresses Iran’s support for Palestinian people, resistance

