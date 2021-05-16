Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on May 16

Ebtekar:
Vaccination of 75-year-old individuals kicks off
Tsunami of registration for presidential election
Rouhani says he has not yet received vaccine
Ettela’at:
Prominent candidates of 13th election determined
Global condemnation of crimes of child-killing Israeli regime
Javan:
Competition of those who created this situation with those seeking change
Jomhuri Eslami:
Zarif cancels Vienna visit in protest of Austria’s support for Zionist regime
Ansarullah asks Saudi Arabia to attack Zionist regime instead of Yemen
Ruthless killing of Palestinians and destruction of hundreds of homes amid silence of intl. bodies
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
Economic remarks of candidates
Kayhan:
Ayatollah Raisi: My rival is not other candidates but corruption, inefficiency
Israel horrified by 14k yet-to-be-launched Palestinian resistance missiles
Zarif’s Vienna visit canceled after Austria’s support for Zionist regime
General Ghaani stresses Iran’s support for Palestinian people, resistance
MAH
Your Comment