Zarif meets with Spanish counterpart in Madrid

They exchanged views on the latest state of relations between the two countries in various political and economic fields on Thursday.

Reviewing the relations between the two countries in various fields, Zarif assessed the capacity of economic cooperation between the two countries beyond the current condition and stressed the need to explore ways to expand cooperation in various economic fields by removing some existing obstacles.

He also named the development of cooperation between the two sides' small and medium-sized companies, as well as the tourism industry and its infrastructure important for activating mutual economic relations.

Zarif also discussed other important issues in the region, including Yemen, Afghanistan, and Iraq, the recent developments in occupied Palestine, and the difficulties of the people in the occupied territories.

He also briefed his counterpart on Iran's view on the Vienna talks.

The Spanish FM expressed her views over the discussed issues.

She also serves as chief in charge of European Union and cooperation affairs.

At the beginning of his trip to Europe, Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Madrid on Thursday, May 13.

The main focus of the trip would be the comprehensive expansion of bilateral relations and joint cooperation on issues of mutual interest.

Before traveling to Europe, Zarif went to Syria to meet and talk with Syrian officials.

HJ/5211491