In his message to the Leader, Hakim thanked Ayatollah Khamenei for his realistic and balanced stance in support of Iraq, as well as for his efforts to establish peace and security in the region.

Hakim, in separate messages, felicitated Iranian President Rouhani, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bgaher Ghalibaf on the same occasion.

Welcoming Iran's efforts, he expressed hope that the Islamic Republic's regional and international talks would be fruitful.

