VP signs Iran-Uganda customs coop. agreement directive

Upon signing and sealing operation, a directive pertinent to inking a cooperation agreement between Iran and Uganda in the field of customs affairs was notified by the First Vice President Es'hagh Jahangiri.

The Cabinet of Ministers in a meeting dated May 5, 2021, authorized the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF) to negotiate and sign a temporary bilateral agreement in the field of mutual administrative assistance in customs issues between the two governments of the Islamic Republic of Iran and government of the Republic of Uganda.

In addition, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance was obliged to pursue the legal procedures until the final approval of the agreement.

MA/IRN84323254