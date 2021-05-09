  1. Economy
May 9, 2021, 3:40 PM

VP signs Iran-Uganda customs coop. agreement directive

VP signs Iran-Uganda customs coop. agreement directive

TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri approved a directive and bylaw related to the signing of a cooperation agreement between the two governments of Islamic Republic of Iran and Uganda in the field of customs affairs.

Upon signing and sealing operation, a directive pertinent to inking a cooperation agreement between Iran and Uganda in the field of customs affairs was notified by the First Vice President Es'hagh Jahangiri.

The Cabinet of Ministers in a meeting dated May 5, 2021, authorized the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF) to negotiate and sign a temporary bilateral agreement in the field of mutual administrative assistance in customs issues between the two governments of the Islamic Republic of Iran and government of the Republic of Uganda.

In addition, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance was obliged to pursue the legal procedures until the final approval of the agreement.

MA/IRN84323254

News Code 173183
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/173183/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News