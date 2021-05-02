"Genocide charge" worthy of United States: Turkey

US President Joe Biden's claim of “Armenian genocide” by the Ottoman Empire can have only two reasons, Turkish Vice-President Fuat Oktay said, adding that the Biden's claim was in line with US domestic policy goals or Washington's desire to return to the international arena.

He went on to say that these two reasons could be a wrong starting point for Biden's foreign policy.

Biden should not make such decisions, so as to deliver on his election promises to Armenian lobbies in the United States.

It is not easy to accuse countries of genocide, he said, adding, “If we are going to use this word against a country; The United States is more worthy (of this charge) than Turkey.”

The US President Biden has formally recognized the killings and deportations of hundreds of thousands of Armenians during the last years of the Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century as “genocide”.

