Apr 24, 2021, 10:00 PM

Turkish FM condemns Biden administration's anti-Ankara move

TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – Turkey has reacted to Joe Biden's move in recognizing the atrocities against Armenians as “genocide", with its foreign minister saying "Turkey entirely rejects US President Biden's statement on Armenian claims."

On Saturday, the US President Biden formally recognized the killings and deportations of hundreds of thousands of Armenians during the last years of the Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century as “genocide”.

According to Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency, in reaction, the Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu has said, "We entirely reject this statement based solely on populism."

"Turkey has nothing to learn from anybody about its own past," the top Turkish diplomat added.

Furthermore, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said in a statement that the "nature of events in 1915 does not change in line with motives of politicians or political considerations."

The statement added, "statement by Joe Biden, who is neither legally or morally authorized to judge history, has no value."

Ankara's relations with the Western countries, especially the United States have been strained in recent years over a number of issues,  including Ankara’s purchase of S-400 missile defense systems from Russia and Turkey's explorations in the Mediterranean Sea.

