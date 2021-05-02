South Africa in shock after US police kills sportsman

The 29-year-old sportsman, who was unarmed, was shot dead by police on April 14. His wife Lindsay Myeni had filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the police.

The body of Myeni arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport here on Saturday, Xinhua reported.

A brief prayer service was held at the airport before his remains were handed over to his family who will take the body back to his birthplace in the eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

His friends and family have described Myeni as a loving, kind and gentle person.

People protested as the remains of the late South African rugby player arrived at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 1, 2021.

"It is a sad indictment on Americans that their country continues to be associated with the senseless murder of black people by their police. The careless murder of our son has, if anything, diminished the little hope that there will be a sudden change in police attitudes," said Nonhlanhla Khoza, member of the Executive Council of the Department of Social Development of KZN, at the prayer service.

Reports said Myeni was killed during a confrontation with Hawaii police, who said they took action in response to a burglary call. However, Myeni's wife told the press that the burglary accusation was nonsense as her husband had indicated he was on his way home.

MAH/XNA