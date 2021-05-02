US military logistic convoy targeted in Al Muthanna province

According to Iraqi media, the blast took place on the Samawah-Baghdad road in the southern Iraqi province of Al Muthanna but did not cause any casualties.

This logistics convoy was entering Iraq from Kuwait.

According to the reports, no group has so far claimed responsibility for targeting the American convoy.

Iraqi resistance groups have repeatedly stressed the need for US troops to withdraw from Iraq in accordance with a parliamentary resolution, saying the attacks will continue until the troops pull out.

However, the Americans continue to evade adherence to the Iraqi parliament's resolution to leave the country as soon as possible.

In recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been targeted by roadside bombs. These convoys enter Iraq mainly from the Syrian border in the west or the Kuwaiti border in the south.

