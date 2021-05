According to the informed source and based on the initial information, between 15 and 20 prisoners have escaped from a prison for terrorist convicts and drug traffickers, Sputnik reported.

So far their escape plan has not been revealed.

He added that investigations are underway to return the fugitives to the prison.

However, Iraqi government officials have not yet confirmed or denied the news.

There are more than 18,000 terrorists in Iraqi prisons.

