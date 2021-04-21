  1. World
S Korean students shave heads in Fukushima protest

TEHRAN, Apr. 21 (MNA) – South Korean students cut hair in front of the Japanese Embassy in South Korea to protest Japan’s decision to pollute water into the sea.

At noon local time on the 20th, about 30 South Korean university students held a protest in front of the Japanese Embassy in South Korea to oppose Japan’s recent decision to discharge nuclear-contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea, YCN News reported.

Some of the students cut their hair on the spot to express their anger and determination to protest.

The demonstration, organized by an interim group of South Korean university students, is scheduled to last four days starting Monday.

South Korean police deployed nearly a thousand police to maintain order at the scene, including a large number of police stationed in front of the Japanese Embassy in the South Korea office building, in order to prevent radical demonstrators from attacking.

