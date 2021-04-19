Politicizing Ukrainian plane crash deplorable, inhumane

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Press TV on Monday, Keivan Khosravi reiterated that allegations made by Ukrainian officials about accidental shooting down of a passenger plane over Iran’s sky are unconstructive, as they are trying to politicize the case.

He went on to say that plane’s black boxes were one of the main sources of information used to compile the final report of an investigation over accidental shooting down of the Ukrainian plane by Iranian air defense forces in January 2020.

He pointed to Iran’s all-out cooperation with Ukraine to clarify various aspects of this incident and said that since the inception of this bitter incident, “We have accepted all demands put forth by Ukrainian government, which at times went beyond what was necessary under usual circumstances, so that, there would remain no dark corner in the efforts made to shed light on the truth in this incident.”

Asked about recent remarks by an informed Iranian official, who said Ukraine is trying to attribute the incident to problems with the Russian Tor-M1 missile system, Khosravi said, “Unfortunately, Ukrainian officials are trying to ascribe false allegations to Iranian officials in order to politicize this case, and their recent allegations in this regard are by no means constructive and acceptable.”

Sending the plane’s black boxes to France to decode their contents is the most important reason that proves Iran’s transparency and honesty in its effort to bring to light all details about this incident, Khosravi said.

Spokesman of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council described efforts made to take political advantage “of a bitter incident, which is related to sentiments of scores of bereaved families” as “regrettable and inhuman,” adding that various independent expert groups have delved into all the existing hypotheses about targeting of the Ukrainian plane.

