At least 36 dead in Taiwan train crash (+video)

At least 36 people have been killed with many more injured after a train in Taiwan derailed inside a tunnel after striking a truck, The Mirror reported.

The country's Transport Ministry said 36 people had "no signs of life" after the disaster in the east of Taiwan on Friday, while a further 72 are believed to be injured

Rescuers are still battling to reach crushed carriages with the train understood to have been carrying 350 passengers.

Images of the crash scene show carriages inside the tunnel crumbled and ripped apart from the impact.

Passengers were also seen gathering suitcases and bags in a tilted, derailed carriage while others walked along the tracks littered with wreckage.

The official Central News Agency later said a truck that was "not parked properly" was suspected of sliding into the path of the train.

RHM/PR