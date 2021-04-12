Foreign forces must leave region: FM Zarif

He made the remarks in his meeting with Iraq’s National Security Advisor Qasim Muhammad Jalal Al-Araji in Tehran on Monday and reiterated that foreign forces must leave the region.

Security of the region is provided by countries of the region and foreign forces must leave the region, Zarif added.

During the meeting, Zarif emphasized Iran's priority for expanding relations with its neighbors, recalling Iraq as a country with numerous and growing ties with Iran.

Islamic Republic of Iran has always respected Iraq's independence, security, territorial integrity, and integrated sovereignty and welcomes its constructive role in regional relations.

Turning to the importance of following up the terror case of Iran’s former IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU, known as Hashd al-Sha’abi) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Zarif stated that significance of pursuit of assassination case of martyrs of resistance is obvious to the Islamic Republic of Iran, so, Iran emphasizes on expanding bilateral cooperation for following up the case seriously.

Visiting Iraq’s National Security Advisor Qasim Muhammad Jalal Al-Araji , for his turn, stressed Iraq's determination to expand al-out relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and thanked Iran for its support for Iraq in various fields.

Earlier on Monday, Al-Araji met and held talks with the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani.

