Iran, China to cooperate on pharmacy bilaterally

The Iranian Pharmaceutical Industries Syndicate, in line with this paragraph of the cooperation document and considering China's capacity in technical and technological abilities to produce intermediate and pharmaceutical raw materials worldwide, intends to hold joint specialized events.

Considering the forthcoming 3rd Pharmex International Exhibition, as the most specialized exhibition of the country's pharmaceutical industry, the Iranian Pharmaceutical Industries Syndicate also intends to invite an Iranian and Chinese delegation to this exhibition.

The third edition of the Pharmax International Exhibition of the Middle East 2021 will be held in October in Tehran.

