1 mn barrels of Iranian crude oil near Suez Canal

A million barrels of Iranian crude oil is approaching the Suez Canal from the Red Sea, TankerTrackers reported in its tweeter account.

"It is part of a larger flotilla of tankers bound for Baniyas, Syria. We have visually identified all of them. The first one shall arrive in about 3 days time, all depending on congestion", it added.

Last week, the Suez Canal was closed for about a week due to the sinking of a giant ship in the Suez Canal, which caused heavy traffic at the entrance to the canal, but now it is said that the condition of the canal has returned to normal.

Linking the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea, the Suez Canal is a major lifeline for global seaborne trade since it allows ships to travel between Europe and South Asia without navigating around Africa, thereby reducing the sea voyage distance between Europe and India by about 7,000 km.

Some 12 percent of the world trade volume passes through the man-made canal.

