A security source in Iraq's Nineveh province reported that an explosive device had exploded in a personal car.

The source told Baghdad Today that the package exploded in a village in the city of Hamam al-Alil in Nineveh province.

The source added that two civilians were killed in the blast.

After the explosion, police arrived at the scene and began their investigation. No further details have been released about the perpetrators.

