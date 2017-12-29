US helicopters secure movements of ISIL leaders inside Syria

TEHRAN, Dec. 29 (MNA) – US helicopters evacuated on Wednesday leaders from ISIL terrorist organization in several areas of Deir Ezzor countryside to unknown place in Hasaka countryside.

Civil sources reported that a number of the helicopters came from the northern countryside Deir Ezzor and flew on a low altitude above al-Sad camp for the displaced and landed near al-Basel Dam to the south of Hasaka city carrying ISIL leaders.



The sources added that this is the second time when the US helicopters transport leaders of Daesh in similar conditions, reported SANA.

last month, there was a report by BBC that the US backed Syrian Kurdish groups made a deal with th ISIL for the re-capture of Raqqa and evacuasion.

Syria, Russia, Turkey and Iran have repeatedly announced that there are documents showing close cooperation between US forces and ISIL terrorists and some Syrian Kurdish groups.