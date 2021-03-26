  1. Politics
Number of US forces withdraw from air base in Iraq's Erbil

TEHRAN, Mar. 26 (MNA) -- Media sources have announced that a number of US troops have withdrawn from Erbil air base in Iraq’s Kurdish region.

Iraqi sources reported the withdrawal of a number of US troops from the "Erbil" base in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region. The sources said that American forces have relocated to the "Fort Bliss Texas" air base.

According to the report, Iraqi media reported, "Despite Washington's moves, it is not yet clear whether this action by the US forces was a retreat or whether they simply changed their position."

Several logistics convoys belonging to the US military were targeted in Iraq yesterday. A roadside bomb was reportedly detonated on a convoy of US terrorists in Diwaniyah province.

Currently, experts and political observers believe that the United States is reviving ISIL Takfiri terrorists in Iraq and is trying to achieve this goal under Biden's presidency.

