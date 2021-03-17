Iran preparing special performance for Nowruz in Japan

Supported by Roudaki Artistic Cultural Foundation and Iran’s cultural attaché to Tokyo, the concert was performed and recorded in Tehan’s Vahdat hall and will later be unveiled in Japan.

'A Heart Bigger than the World' has been translated into nine languages so far and it is the first time that is being performed along with a concert in a foreign language.

Centered around the notion of peace, the book narrates the spiritual journey of mankind’s birth and short life in the world. Using a romantic and soft tone, the book tries to invite readers to love and coexistence.

The story won a special peace prize in South Korea some nine years ago and was published in a book titled “The Story of Peace”. The story was later accompanied by animation with the Swedish language and was welcomed by UNESCO.

The music of the concert has been written by Mohammad Nosrati and Tehran Symphony Orchestra has performed it.

The performance is one of the programs that will be showcased in Tokyo’s Minato during Nowruz with the participation of the area’s municipality. Other programs include a live performance of Iranian traditional music by Soroush Mowlana and performing Japanese calligraphy of 'Bismillah' by Abdullah Moghaddasi and Hadi Hojabri.

MAH/