Iran reserves all rights to respond to cargo ship attack

Speaking his weekly presser on Monday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh referred to last week's terrorist attack on the container ship belonging to the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line (IRIS) Group, saying that the incident is under investigation.

Referring to the possibility of identifying perpetrators behind the attack, Khatibzadeh said, “Given the geographical location of corruptive attack it is possibile that this terrorist act was carried out by the Zionist regime.”

The spokesman noted that "Whenever the region moves toward peace, this [Israeli] regime tries to create unrest for a clear reason,” and that is that it sees all its life and death in crisis and insecurity, and thinks chaos can help prolong its existence.

He said Iran reserves the right to use all its options to respond to the attack once the perpetrators are identified.

An IRIS cargo ships was damaged after it was targeted by a terrorist attack en route to Europe in the Mediterranean Sea last week.

The vessel’s hull sustained slight damage, but those aboard were unharmed. A small fire broke out in the aftermath of the explosion, which was quickly put out by the crew members.

This item is being updated…

